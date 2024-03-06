Kane scores brace to help Bayern reach Champions League quarter-finals

England Harry Kane scored two goals to help Bayern Munich overturn 1-0 first-leg defeat against Lazio and advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Kane headed Bayern level in the tie in the 38th minute, cancelling out Lazio’s lead from the first leg with his first Champions League knockout goal in five years.

Thomas Mueller doubled the hosts’ lead with a clever header before half-time and Kane doubled up in the 66th minute, tapping in the rebound from a Leroy Sane shot to seal Bayern’s progress to the next round.

“It was a perfect night for us,” Kane told Amazon Prime.

“Everyone with energy, all around the pitch, the way we played and created chances and pressed without the ball — it was a top, top performance.”

Bayern kept their slim hopes of silverware this season alive while likely giving outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel a stay of execution until the quarter-finals in April.

Kane recognised the manner of Tuchel’s exit was “unusual” but said “nights like this can change the season. I’m proud of the boys — we just have to keep this momentum up.”

The loss snuffed out Lazio’s chance of a first Champions League quarter-final appearance since 1999-2000.

Six-time European champions Bayern came into Tuesday’s match staring down the barrel of a last-16 elimination for just the second time in the past 14 seasons.

Three straight losses including the 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Rome amounted to Bayern’s worst run since 2015, costing Tuchel his job less than a year after arriving in Munich.

With Tuchel allowed to keep the seat warm until the summer, the coach promised to be more “ruthless”.