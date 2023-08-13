Kane-less Tottenham faces Brentford in Premier League kickoff

Brentford and Tottenham are set to kick off their Premier League campaigns with a London derby match today. The game is taking place at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The match highlights the absence of key strikers for both teams. Brentford will miss their top scorer Ivan Toney for the first half of the season, while Tottenham has to adjust to playing without Harry Kane who recently transferred to Bayern Munich.

Tottenham has experienced changes in its leadership over the summer, with Ange Postecoglou taking on the managerial role after an extensive search.

The kick-off time for the Brentford vs Tottenham match is scheduled for 2pm BST today, August 13, 2023. The match will be held at the Gtech Community Stadium in west London.

For those in the UK, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, starting at 1pm. Viewers can also stream the match through the Sky Go app. Expert analysis will be provided through a live blog by Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Brentford’s lineup will include Bryan Mbeumo and Christian Norgaard, while Tottenham will see James Maddison making his competitive debut behind Richarlison. The match is predicted to be competitive, with Brentford aiming for a 2-1 victory.

In terms of historical head-to-head records, the two teams have had 7 wins for Brentford, 24 wins for Tottenham, and 15 draws in their past encounters.

Both teams are looking to start their Premier League journey with a strong performance in this highly anticipated match.