Bayern sign England striker Kane from Tottenham — club

England captain Harry Kane has joined Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year deal, the German champions said on Saturday.

Bayern said the 30-year-old striker was signed until 2027 after protracted talks between the two clubs.

Read also: Neymar’s potential return to Barcelona gains momentum

It is the highest transfer fee ever paid by a Bundesliga club.

The previous record was the 80 million euros paid by Bayern to sign Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid in 2019.