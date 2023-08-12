Neymar’s potential return to Barcelona gains momentum

Rumors of Neymar Jr.’s potential return to Barcelona are intensifying, as reliable sources hint at the likelihood of the move.

La Portera de Nunez, a trusted source for Barcelona news on Twitter, has suggested that it’s not a matter of “if” but “when” the return might happen.

Recent reports reveal that Barcelona is eyeing a contract termination with Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), paving the way for a potential one-year deal with Barcelona. This deal would come with an option for renewal, but the first year’s salary might be relatively low, according to Marcelo Bechler, the journalist who broke the news of Neymar’s move to PSG in 2017.

While Neymar has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer, Barcelona remains hopeful that he will turn down other offers and choose to return. However, one potential obstacle could be Barcelona’s pockets.

The club’s financial challenges are a concern in negotiations for any player, including Neymar. Acquiring a player of his caliber comes with significant financial implications.

However, if such Barcelona’s move for Neymar materialises, he might have to sacrifice a considerable portion of his earnings until 2027, estimated at around $50 million annually.