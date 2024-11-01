Iwobi shifts focus from football to music, drops new single

Nigerian international and Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi is expanding his influence beyond the football field by diving into the music scene, aiming to inspire young people through both his athletic and musical talents. Known for his dedication on the pitch, Iwobi is now using his dual platforms to uplift and empower, showing a new side of what it means to be a role model.

Iwobi, who has played for Arsenal, Everton, and now Fulham, launched his music career this year under the artist name “17.” His debut track, Don’t Shoot, dropped in June and has since garnered nearly 60,000 streams on Spotify. Collaborating with former Arsenal teammate Chuba Akpom, known as “Skoli,” and former England youth player Medy Elito, also known as Don-EE, Don’t Shoot delivers a powerful message against street violence, encouraging young listeners to avoid negative influences.

His latest single, What’s Luv?, is a collaborative project with artists SPKS and MBrown. This track, which highlights his African heritage and celebrates culture and identity, marks a shift from the serious tone of his debut to themes that embrace his roots.

Reflecting on his music journey, Iwobi said: “Music has always been a passion and a way for me to express myself away from football. I’ve always used it as a productive way to share how I feel,” Iwobi said.

“No Premier League player has historically brought out music with their name and face attached, but I like to be different and make a difference. Growing up in an area of London that is challenging for some, I know how hard it can be, and I’m grateful to have a platform to try and make a difference.

“Alongside the work we do in the community, I hope that my music encourages young people to achieve their dreams and put their focus on positive things. Creating music doesn’t take anything away from my football; it helps me switch off.”

With over 250 Premier League appearances, Iwobi’s journey into music redefines his influence, showing young fans they can pursue diverse passions while staying true to their heritage and values.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

