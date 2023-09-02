Alex Iwobi joins Fulham in £22m deal

Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi has completed a £22m move from Everton to Fulham.

The 27-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Cottagers, who are back in the Premier League after a two-year absence.

Iwobi is the latest addition to Marco Silva’s squad, following the arrivals of Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne and Steven Benda.

After four years at Everton, he joined Fulham, where he made 140 appearances and scored nine goals.

Iwobi is a versatile player who can play in several positions, including on the wing, as an attacking midfielder and striker.

He is expected to add creativity and attacking threat to the Fulham side, who want to establish themselves in the Premier League this season.

Speaking to Fulham’s official website, Iwobi said: “I’m buzzing to be here, and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve been following Fulham for a while now and am excited about the project here.

“I’m looking forward to working with the manager and the players and helping the team achieve its goals.”

Fulham manager Marco Silva said: “Alex is a talented player who I’m excited to work with.

“He’s versatile and can play in several positions, which will give us more options in attack.

“I’m confident he will be a valuable addition to the team.”

Iwobi is expected to make his Fulham debut in the club’s next Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.