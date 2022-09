Ibrahim Musa Gusau was on Friday elected as the new president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Gusau was elected during NFF’s 78th Elective Congress held on Friday in Benin, the Edo State capital.

He secured a 21 votes to outmatch his closest competitor Seyi Akinwunmi, a former vice president of the organization who could only accumulate 12 votes while Shehu Dikko the chairman of League Management Committee (LMC) came third with six votes