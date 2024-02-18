Hojlund nets double as Man United survive Luton scare

Rasmus Hojlund scored a record-breaking double to hand Manchester United a vital 2-1 win at Luton in a Premier League fixture played on Sunday.

Hojlund needed just 37 seconds to score for the sixth Premier League match in a row, the youngest player to ever do so, and within seven minutes he had doubled his and Manchester United’s tally in front of a stunned Kenilworth Road crowd.

Luton quickly improved and pulled a goal back through Carlton Morris’ close-range header before dominating.

Ross Barkley’s header hit the bar but United won to consolidate sixth place.

The win moved Erik ten Hag’s Man United side within two points of the top four and boosted their fight for European football all next season.

Ten Hag’s side had chances to score a third goal as space opened up behind the Luton defence, but Garnacho wasted their best opportunity while Hatters keeper Thomas Kaminski produced a string of fine saves.

Tottenham’s defeat to Wolves on Saturday had presented United with the chance to close the gap on those above them, and Erik ten Hag’s side made the perfect start in their bid to do so.

Luton remain in 17th place on the Premier League table, one spot from the relegation zone after their second consecutive defeat.