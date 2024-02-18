Man United’s Hojlund breaks Premier League goal record

Aged 21 years and 14 days old, Manchester United sensational forward Rasmus Hojlund has become the youngest player to score in six successive Premier League games, following his opening goal against Luton Town on Sunday at Kenilworth Road.

Hojlund beats Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock to become the youngest player to score in half a dozen straight matches.

Willock was 21 years and 272 days when he went on a hot streak for the Magpies, shortly after signing from Arsenal.

Ruud van Nistelrooy famously scored in 10 successive United top-flight outings from March to August 2003, but Jamie Vardy beat his league record with 11 in a row back in November 2015.

Fellow strikers Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo also managed six each between March-April 1996 and March-April 2008 respectively, with Hojlund just the fourth Red to manage the feat, and he soon added another goal, brilliantly chesting home Alejandro Garnacho’s shot to put the Reds briefly 2-0 up.

Hojlund’s run in front of goal started with a fine strike against Aston Villa back on Boxing Day, as Erik ten Hag’s men came from 2-0 down to overcome the Villans 3-2.

After missing the defeat at Nottingham Forest due to illness, Hojlund further finishes against Tottenham, Wolves and West Ham followed, as the former Atalanta man took his tally to 10 for the season in the process.

Sweeping home Harry Maguire’s flick-on at Villa Park meant he made it five in five last Sunday, as United left it late to post another impressive win on the road

Leading the line against the Hatters, Hojlund made no mistake in notching past Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, after seizing on an early mistake by Amari’i Bell.

Hojlund took just 37 seconds to find the net – United’s quickest-ever Premier League away goal.’