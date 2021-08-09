Here is what Messi will earn if he joins PSG

Reports in France say Argentina forward and former Barcelona star, Lionel Messi, is set to complete his big money move to French Ligue 1 side, PSG.

The news about Messi’s money arrival at PSG has generated lots of excitement in France and fans are eager to see him play in the French league.

Messi’s move to PSG is expected to be announced in the coming days, with the Argentina legend set to continue in the league of the highest football earners in the world.

According to various reports, PSG have offered Messi a salary worth around €31.5million a season, which works out as €25m per season after tax.

The deal is for two years, with the option of a third year.

This means Messi would pocket around €481,000 a week, €68,682 a day , €2,862 per hour and €47.69 per minute playing for PSG.

Before leaving Barcelona, Messi had agreed to take a 50 per cent cut on his reported £123million annual salary and pen a new long-term contract, but that could not happen due to LaLiga’s strict salary rules and Barcelona financial standing.

Messi, a six-time Ballon d’Or in his emotional farewell message on Sunday admitted that PSG are a possible destination.

“As long as I go on being competitive and as long as my body responds [I’ll keep on playing],” Messi said on Sunday.

“My contract was never the issue… what I know is that I did everything I could. The club say it could not happen because of LaLiga.

“I can guarantee you that I did everything I could to stay. Last year I didn’t want to and I said that, but this year it was different.”

Messi would join PSG squad and reunite with former teammate and friend Neymar.

Messi made 778 appearances, won 34 major trophies, netted a record 672 goals in 21 years at Barcelona after joining the Catalan side as a teenager from childhood club Newell’s Old Boys.

Messi’s arrival will definitely be a big boost for PSG and their quest in winning the Uefa Champions League trophy that has eluded the club.