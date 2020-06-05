Here are confirmed Premier League fixtures for restart

Ahead of the much talked about Premier League restart on June 17, here are details of the of the fixtures.
Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal will be the first two Premier League games played on the resumption of the league after a revised fixture list, starting on 17 June, was announced.
The Premier League will run games on almost every day between 17 June and 2 July
Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool will resume their quest for a first league title in 30 years against Everton on 21 June, however there is still no confirmation on the venue.
The venue for the match is still unclear. It was scheduled to be played at Goodison Park, but was included on a list of matches that local forces had asked to be moved to neutral venues.
Merseyside Police said it was happy to police matches in Liverpool, and the city council’s safety advisory group will make a final decision next week.
Manchester United announced that their second match, against Sheffield United on 24 June, would be played at Old Trafford.
The match was one of those earmarked to be played at a neutral venue.
The announcement covers the first three full rounds of Premier League fixtures after the resumption, two of which will primarily be played in midweek because of the FA Cup quarter-finals on 27 and 28 June.
Every single game will be televised live, with some shown free to air.
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said of the fixtures announcement: “We are pleased to provide fans with further updates on the provisional restart of the Premier League season.
“We know it won’t be the same without our loyal supporters in stadiums but, together with our broadcast partners, we are able to ensure fans can watch or listen to each match live from home.”
Wednesday 17 June
18:00 Aston Villa v Sheff Utd
20:15 Man City v Arsenal
Friday 19 June
18:00 Norwich City v Southampton
20:15 Spurs v Man Utd
Saturday 20 June
12:30 Watford v Leicester City
15:00 Brighton v Arsenal
17:30 West Ham v Wolves
19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Sunday 21 June
14:00 Newcastle United v Sheff Utd
16:15 Aston Villa v Chelsea
19:00 Everton v Liverpool
Monday 22 June
20:00 Man City v Burnley
Tuesday 23 June
18:00 Leicester City v Brighton
20:15 Spurs v West Ham
Wednesday 24 June
18:00 Man Utd v Sheff Utd
18:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
18:00 Norwich City v Everton (BBC)18:00 Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
20:15 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Thursday 25 June
18:00 Burnley v Watford
18:00 Southampton v Arsenal
20:15 Chelsea v Man City
Saturday 27 June
12:30 Aston Villa v Wolves
Sunday 28 June
16:30 Watford v Southampton
Monday 29 June
20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley
Tuesday 30 June
20:15 Brighton v Man Utd
Wednesday 1 July
18:00 Arsenal v Norwich City
18:00 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
18:00 Everton v Leicester City
20:15 West Ham v Chelsea
Thursday 2 July
18:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs
20:15 Man City v Liverpool
