Here are confirmed Premier League fixtures for restart

Ahead of the much talked about Premier League restart on June 17, here are details of the of the fixtures.

Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal will be the first two Premier League games played on the resumption of the league after a revised fixture list, starting on 17 June, was announced.

The Premier League will run games on almost every day between 17 June and 2 July

Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool will resume their quest for a first league title in 30 years against Everton on 21 June, however there is still no confirmation on the venue.

The venue for the match is still unclear. It was scheduled to be played at Goodison Park, but was included on a list of matches that local forces had asked to be moved to neutral venues.

Merseyside Police said it was happy to police matches in Liverpool, and the city council’s safety advisory group will make a final decision next week.

Manchester United announced that their second match, against Sheffield United on 24 June, would be played at Old Trafford.

The match was one of those earmarked to be played at a neutral venue.

The announcement covers the first three full rounds of Premier League fixtures after the resumption, two of which will primarily be played in midweek because of the FA Cup quarter-finals on 27 and 28 June.

Every single game will be televised live, with some shown free to air.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said of the fixtures announcement: “We are pleased to provide fans with further updates on the provisional restart of the Premier League season.

“We know it won’t be the same without our loyal supporters in stadiums but, together with our broadcast partners, we are able to ensure fans can watch or listen to each match live from home.”

Wednesday 17 June

18:00 Aston Villa v Sheff Utd

20:15 Man City v Arsenal

Friday 19 June

18:00 Norwich City v Southampton

20:15 Spurs v Man Utd

Saturday 20 June

12:30 Watford v Leicester City

15:00 Brighton v Arsenal

17:30 West Ham v Wolves

19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Sunday 21 June

14:00 Newcastle United v Sheff Utd

16:15 Aston Villa v Chelsea

19:00 Everton v Liverpool

Monday 22 June

20:00 Man City v Burnley

Tuesday 23 June

18:00 Leicester City v Brighton

20:15 Spurs v West Ham

Wednesday 24 June

18:00 Man Utd v Sheff Utd

18:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa

18:00 Norwich City v Everton (BBC)18:00 Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

20:15 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Thursday 25 June

18:00 Burnley v Watford

18:00 Southampton v Arsenal

20:15 Chelsea v Man City

Saturday 27 June

12:30 Aston Villa v Wolves

Sunday 28 June

16:30 Watford v Southampton

Monday 29 June

20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley

Tuesday 30 June

20:15 Brighton v Man Utd

Wednesday 1 July

18:00 Arsenal v Norwich City

18:00 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

18:00 Everton v Leicester City

20:15 West Ham v Chelsea

Thursday 2 July

18:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs

20:15 Man City v Liverpool