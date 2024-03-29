Greenwood’s Manchester United return off the cards

According to reports from GIVEMESPORT, Manchester United’s forward Mason Greenwood is unlikely to make a return to Old Trafford, with his chances described as ‘slim to none’.

This assessment comes despite an ambiguous statement from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe regarding Greenwood‘s future.

Following a recent minority takeover of Manchester United by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who now oversees football operations, there had been speculation about Greenwood‘s potential return.

However, the club had previously hinted at Greenwood having no future with them in a statement issued in August 2023. Despite this, Ratcliffe’s comments suggested a fresh evaluation of Greenwood’s situation, indicating that a final decision had not yet been reached.

Man United now faces a significant decision as they navigate the complexities of Mason Greenwood’s future at the club. The 22-year-old was suspended by Manchester United in January 2022, following allegations of assault related to videos and images.

While the charges were dropped in February 2023 due to key witnesses withdrawing and new evidence emerging, the club still hinted at Greenwood’s departure in August 2023, leading to a season-long loan move to Getafe.

With the recent INEOS takeover, Ratcliffe hinted at a potential reevaluation of Greenwood’s status at Manchester United, signalling uncertainty over his future.

According to sources, United will look to secure a fee of £40m for Greenwood’s services during the 2024 summer transfer window and aim to drum up interest in his services over the coming weeks. Having registered 13 goal contributions during his time at Getafe, the forward has generated attention from elsewhere. Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have both reportedly considered a move for Greenwood ahead of the summer.