Gordon strike seals Newcastle win over Man United at St James’ Park

Anthony Gordon scored a brilliant goal in the 55th minute to hand Newcastle a deserved 1-0 win over Manchester United in a Premier League match played at St James’ Park on Saturday night.

It was Gordon’s sixth goal of the season that gave the Magpies a sixth-successive Premier League victory.

Victory takes Eddie Howe’s men fifth on the Premier League table, two steps above United.

It was also a historic third win in all competitions against Man United for the first time since 1922.

But the three points came at a cost for Newcastle as goalkeeper Nick Pope hobbled off late on to add to their injury woes.

The Magpies were without 11 first-team players yet were dominant for almost 60 minutes of the match.

It was a poor display from Erik ten Hag’s Man United side who struggled to create many real chances.

United are yet to register a win against a side in the top nine of the Premier League table this season.

United goalkeeper Andre Onana made an important early save to deny Miguel Almiron a goal in the first half.

The closest United came to levelling was when Fabian Schar blocked Sergio Reguilon’s goal bound volley.

But that incident did not come without a cost for Newcastle as goalkeeper Pope jolted his shoulder in an attempt to save the Spaniard’s shot.

United finally showed some urgency for the closing stages plus nine minutes of added time for Pope’s injury and did have the ball in the net.

Maguire was offside as he deflected in Antony’s effort and Newcastle held on too close to within two points of the top four.