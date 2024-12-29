Gasperini hails Lookman’s assist in Atalanta's draw against Lazio

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has lauded Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman for his decisive assist that earned the Nerazzurri a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Lazio in Saturday’s Serie A clash.

The result brought an end to Atalanta’s impressive 11-game winning streak in the Italian top flight.

Lookman was instrumental throughout the match, coming close to scoring on multiple occasions. In the 58th minute, he narrowly missed levelling the score with a header from Raoul Bellanova’s cross. Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel thwarted his efforts twice more, including a brilliant save in the 75th minute.

Despite these missed opportunities, Lookman proved his worth in the 88th minute, displaying composure to set up Marco Brescianini for an easy tap-in that secured a crucial point for Atalanta.

Speaking to Atalanta media post-match, Gasperini praised Lookman for his impact in the final moments of the game.

“Marco Brescianini comes on and scores, thanks to a great Ademola Lookman assist,” Gasperini said.

“We had a few other chances during that period too. Credit goes to the entire team—for the substitutes, those who were subbed off, and those who stayed on the pitch. Everyone played their part.

“It wasn’t easy against a Lazio side who gave it their all. The team grew stronger as the game progressed and turned it around seamlessly.”

Lookman’s assist against Lazio adds to his remarkable season, taking his tally to 18 goal contributions in 21 appearances across all competitions. His consistent performances underscore his value as one of Atalanta’s key players.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

