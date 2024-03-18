Fury provides fitness update ahead of Usyk bout

Tyson Fury, WBC heavyweight champion, has reassured fans that he is fit ahead of his highly anticipated unification world title fight with Oleksandr Usyk in May.

The 35-year-old took a brief break from training to watch the FA Cup quarter-final match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday and the Gypsy King emphasized his readiness for the upcoming showdown in Saudi Arabia.

With just two months left for the fight to happen, Fury is gearing up to face the Ukrainian for the undisputed heavyweight title. This bout marks a crucial moment in both fighters’ careers, as they aim to become the first four-belt heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

Originally scheduled for February 17, the fight was postponed after Fury sustained a significant cut over his eye. However, with the injury now healed, Fury declared himself to be in the best shape of his life, ready to face Usyk in the ring.

The rescheduled fight is set to take place on May 18 at the Kingdom Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The victor will emerge as the undisputed heavyweight champion, a feat not achieved since Lennox Lewis unified the division in 1999.

Speaking in a pitch-side interview with ITV, Fury stated, “[I’m] very fit. I’ve got nine weeks to go so you can ask me again in nine weeks if I’m fit and ready. I started camp a few days ago. I’ll be fit and ready by the time comes.”

In addition to focusing on his preparation, Fury has also been backed by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, who is advocating for a rule change to prevent any post-fight controversies.

Sulaiman proposed the inclusion of six judges to score the contest, aiming to minimize the impact of poor scoring and ensure a fair outcome for both fighters. This proposal requires unanimous approval from all governing bodies, promoters, and fighters involved in the match.