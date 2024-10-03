From Joshua to Fury: 10 highest-earning heavyweight boxers in 2024

From Joshua to Fury: Here are 10 highest-earning heavyweight boxers in 2024

In the fast-paced world of professional boxing, heavyweight fighters continue to rake in massive earnings, thanks to global viewership, pay-per-view (PPV) buys, and lucrative sponsorship deals. In 2024, these top heavyweight boxers dominate not only in the ring but also in the financial stakes, pulling in substantial earnings through their fights and endorsements.

According to data from Front Office Sports, here are the ten highest-earning heavyweight boxers in 2024:

Anthony Joshua – $250 million

Anthony Joshua remains the highest-paid heavyweight boxer, with career earnings reaching $250 million. His financial success is built on his dominance in the UK, title fights, and partnerships with global brands like Under Armour and Beats by Dre. Joshua’s ability to sell out arenas and generate huge PPV sales makes him a financial juggernaut in the sport.

Tyson Fury – $150 million

“The Gypsy King” Tyson Fury follows closely behind Joshua with $150 million in career earnings. Fury’s 2024 fight against Oleksandr Usyk was one of the year’s most anticipated bouts, despite Fury losing the fight. Nevertheless, he earned a stunning $103 million from that event alone, maintaining his place as a top earner in boxing.

Deontay Wilder – $100 million

Deontay Wilder, also known as “The Bronze Bomber,” has career earnings of $100 million. His thunderous knockout power and trilogy with Fury have earned him a strong following and lucrative fight purse. Wilder remains one of the biggest financial draws in heavyweight boxing.

Oleksandr Usyk – $83 million

Oleksandr Usyk’s remarkable rise continued in 2024 when he became the undisputed heavyweight champion after defeating Tyson Fury. Known for his technical mastery and undefeated record (22-0), Usyk’s career earnings have reached $83 million, marking him as one of the top fighters in the sport.

Andy Ruiz Jr. – $18 million

Andy Ruiz Jr. made history with his upset win over Anthony Joshua in 2019, and it propelled him to financial success. With career earnings of $18 million, Ruiz remains a consistent PPV draw, thanks in part to his underdog story and ability to land big fights.

Luis Ortiz – $8 million

Cuban heavyweight Luis Ortiz ranks sixth with career earnings of $8 million. Known for his technical prowess and challenging the division’s elite, Ortiz has consistently earned well, especially from fights against stars like Wilder.

Joseph Parker – $5 million

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker shares seventh place with $5 million in career earnings. The New Zealand native has stayed relevant in the heavyweight division and remains a popular fighter in the UK and Oceania markets.

Daniel Dubois – $5 million

Daniel Dubois, known for his power and youth, is also tied for seventh place with $5 million in career earnings. Dubois recently boosted his profile by knocking out Anthony Joshua in a major IBF title bout at Wembley, elevating his status in the sport.

Joe Joyce – $4 million

Joe Joyce, known for his granite chin and aggressive style, ranks ninth with $4 million in career earnings. His entertaining fights, particularly against Daniel Dubois, have helped raise his financial profile.

Zhilei Zhang – $3 million

Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang rounds out the top ten with $3 million in career earnings. Zhang’s popularity has surged, particularly in Asia, and his impressive performances have attracted attention from global audiences.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

