Froch warns Anthony Joshua against immediate rematch with Dubois

Former world champion Carl Froch has cautioned Anthony Joshua to avoid an immediate rematch with Daniel Dubois following his shocking fifth-round knockout defeat on September 21 at Wembley Stadium.

Froch believes Joshua needs time to recover and carefully consider his next steps rather than rushing back into the ring.

“I don’t think jumping straight into a rematch with Dubois is the right move,” Froch said. “If the fight had played out differently, maybe there’d be a case for it. But right now, Joshua should return to the gym, do some light sparring, and wait to see how things unfold between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch. This will give him time to regroup and reflect on how much he really wants that fight.”

Joshua’s defeat, in which he was knocked down multiple times before the final blow, has cast doubt over the future of the British-Nigerian boxer. His promoter, Eddie Hearn, recently acknowledged that Joshua, 34, is still coming to terms with the loss.

“It’s still fresh, just three weeks ago,” Hearn told DAZN. “He’s devastated, but there’s a window within AJ’s contract to make a decision, and it’s not up yet. He’s resting his body and thinking carefully about his next move.”

Although there is no formal rematch clause, reports suggest Joshua has one fight left under his Riyadh Season deal. Both Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, and Dubois have expressed interest in arranging a rematch.

As Joshua contemplates his future, the IBF has imposed a deadline for Dubois to make a voluntary title defense, adding to the pressure on the former two-time heavyweight champion.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

