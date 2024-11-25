Former Super Eagles coach hails Ademola Lookman as a 'Great Player'

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has praised Nigerian and Atalanta winger, Ademola Lookman, describing him as a “great player” and highlighting the winger’s unique qualities and potential.

Lookman has been a standout performer for club and country, recently making history by finishing 14th in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings—a prestigious acknowledgement of his outstanding form. At 27, Lookman was the only African on the Ballon d’Or shortlist, drawing global attention for his contributions to Atalanta and the Nigerian national team throughout the 2023/24 season.

In a recent interview with News Central, Oliseh emphasised Lookman’s impressive attributes. “Ademola Lookman is a great player,” said Oliseh. “What makes him exceptional are the qualities and characteristics required for his position, and how effectively he executes them. He doesn’t perform at five or six out of ten; he executes most of them at 7.5 or 8 out of ten, which is why I regard him as a top player.”

Lookman continued his scoring form on Saturday, netting in Atalanta’s 3-1 victory over Parma to take his goal tally to nine in 15 appearances across all competition in the 2024/25 campaign.

This impressive form has caught the attention of top European clubs, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports indicate that Manchester United is closely monitoring the Super Eagles star, with the club reportedly preparing a bid for the €70 million-rated winger in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Lookman’s stellar performances have positioned him as a highly coveted talent, with Manchester United viewing him as a key target to strengthen their attacking lineup.

