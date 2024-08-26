Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at age 76

Sven-Goran Eriksson, the iconic Swedish football manager and the first non-British coach of the England national team, has died at the age of 76. after a long illness.

The Swedish football legend, who managed England’s “golden generation” between 2001 and 2006, led the Three Lions to the quarter-finals in three major tournaments, including the 2002 and 2006 World Cups and Euro 2004.

A statement from Eriksson’s family read: “After a long illness, Sven-Goran Eriksson died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. The closest mourners include daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong. The family requests privacy during this time of mourning.”

Eriksson enjoyed a distinguished managerial career, leading several high-profile European clubs, including Benfica, Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, and Lazio, where he won seven trophies, including the Serie A title and the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

After leaving the England role, Eriksson went on to manage Mexico, Ivory Coast, and clubs like Manchester City and Leicester City. He also had coaching stints in China and with the Philippines national team. In 2023, due to health concerns, Eriksson stepped down as sporting director at Swedish club Karlstad.

Earlier this year, despite his illness, Eriksson fulfilled a lifelong dream by leading out Liverpool Legends in a charity match against Ajax at Anfield, an experience he described as “absolutely beautiful” and a “huge memory” in his life.

In his final public message, Eriksson shared: “I hope you will remember me as a positive guy who tried to do everything he could. Don’t be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything—coaches, players, the crowds—it’s been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it.”

Throughout his career, Eriksson won 18 trophies, including the Serie A title and the European Cup Winners’ Cup. He was known for his ability to develop young talent and create successful teams.

Eriksson’s legacy will be remembered not only for his managerial achievements but also for his positive outlook and passion for the game. His passing is a significant loss to the football world.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.