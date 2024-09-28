Former Arsenal starlet Chido Obi-Martin set to finalise Manchester United move

Chido Obi-Martin

Former Arsenal wonderkid Chido Obi-Martin is on the verge of officially joining Manchester United after receiving Premier League approval for the transfer.

The Red Devils have been eager to secure the prolific 16-year-old striker following his departure from Arsenal, where he opted not to become a scholar after his schoolboy contract expired, leaving him as a free agent.

Obi-Martin, who gained viral attention last year for scoring 10 goals in a single academy match, has already agreed to terms with Manchester United. With the Premier League’s ratification now in place, the deal is set to be finalised.

The Denmark U17 international made headlines in November 2023 when he scored 10 goals for Arsenal’s U16s in a 14-3 win over Liverpool. Throughout last season, he netted 32 goals in 24 appearances at youth level for Arsenal, even earning the opportunity to train with the first team.

Despite the delay in completing the move, Manchester United is aware that Obi-Martin will need time to get back into regular training, as the process has kept him away from football for a while.

While no official confirmation has been made by Manchester United, the teenage star teased the move by posting a picture of himself with club legend Eric Cantona on social media. The post, shared on his Instagram story, coincided with reports of his transfer approval.

Obi-Martin’s signing is a major coup for Manchester United, especially after his incredible goalscoring feats at Arsenal. Earlier this year, he netted seven goals for Arsenal’s U18s in a 9-0 rout of Norwich. In total, he scored 32 goals after being promoted to the U18s last season, including 29 in his last 11 appearances.

His decision to join Manchester United comes despite interest from European giants like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

In July, Obi-Martin posted a heartfelt farewell to Arsenal on Instagram, saying, “I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone at Arsenal for the past four years.

The experiences and growth I’ve achieved here have been truly invaluable. A special thanks to the coaches, staff, and teammates at Hale End. The memories made will always be remembered. I wish everyone continued success and all the best for the future.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.