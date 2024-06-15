Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell dies at age 54

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has tragically passed away at the age of 54 after battling a serious illness, according to several British reports.

Campbell had been hospitalided earlier this month, and his passing has led to an outpouring of heartfelt messages. His management confirmed the news, posting on X (formerly Twitter): “Wow, this one really hurts. Rest easy KC, a true friend and gentleman. Thoughts with Kev’s two boys and the rest of his family.”

Campbell, who came through Arsenal’s academy, joined the club at age 18. Over a decade, he made 210 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 55 goals.

Arsenal paid tribute on X, writing: “We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness. Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin.”

Mark Crossley, Campbell’s former Nottingham Forest teammate, added: “Life can be so cruel at times. Absolutely devastated by the news of my ex-Forest teammate Kevin Campbell’s passing. A true gentleman, a great player, a shining light of a dressing room, fun-loving guy. RIP mate.”

Sky Sports News also paid tribute: “Kevin Campbell was a superb striker and a fan favourite everywhere he played. Latterly, he was a genuine friend and colleague to everyone at Sky Sports News, where he brought tremendous warmth and energy to his insights and punditry.

Kevin and his dickie bows every Thursday on The Football Show will remain in our fondest memories. Our thoughts are with his family and friends and all those football fans who loved him.”

Born in Lambeth, Campbell began his career with Arsenal, debuting in May 1988. He won the First Division title (1990-91), FA Cup and League Cup (1992-93), and the European Cup Winners’ Cup (1993/94) with the north London club.

Campbell, whose son Tyrese played for Stoke City between 2018 and 2024, scored 60 goals in 224 appearances for George Graham’s Arsenal side before joining Nottingham Forest in the summer of 1995. He also spent the 1998/99 season at Trabzonspor.

Kevin Campbell’s legacy as a beloved footballer and cherished friend will be remembered by many.