Football fans to earn $1m prize in Bernabéu crossbar champion promo

Real Madrid and easyMarkets, a pioneer in the Contract for Differences (CFD) brokerage industry, is to reward football fans in a $1million ‘Bernabéu Crossbar Champion – Shoot for the Million’ promotion.

The promotion is set to take place at the newly renovated Bernabéu stadium to celebrate the 3-year anniversary of easyMarkets partnership that started in 2020, with Real Madrid, record holders of UEFA Champions League and LaLiga titles.

“We are excited to continue our partnership as the official trading partner for Real Madrid, a top tier team in the world’s most popular sport. Real Madrid’s history of excellence aligns with easyMarkets’ commitment to success in trading. As their preferred partner, we are proud to support Real Madrid and their wider community on their journey to trading greatness,” Garen Meserlian, chief marketing officer, easyMarkets, said.

According to Meserlian, the initiative promises innovative benefits for fans of both brands on the back of the ‘Bernabéu Crossbar Champion – Shoot for the Million’ promotion.

“Inspired by the legendary example set by Real Madrid star Roberto Carlos and current club ambassador, four lucky contestants will get the chance to hit the crossbar at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, and each wins a $250,000 (USD) cash prize.”

Nikos Antoniades, CEO, easyMarkets, said Real Madrid, which was awarded the ‘Greatest Club of the 20th Century’ by FIFA, has an immense fan base. According to him, Real Madrid stands as a shining example of unwavering leadership beyond the realm of sport.

Antoniades said that it is an honour to be associated with Real, a club that takes immense pride in its strategic partnerships. “Our partnership thus far has been very successful for both our organizations. Real Madrid’s long-standing, victorious reputation perfectly complements easyMarkets, a company that has been active in the CFD brokerage industry for more than 20 years. We eagerly look forward to the durability of our successful collaboration and are excited about what this enduring bond will bring.”