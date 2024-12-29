Firstmade foundation organises marathon race in Yagba West

In celebration of the Yuletide season and to foster a sense of unity, citizens of Yagba West in Kogi State gathered together for a 15 kilometre marathon race on December 24.

The marathon race was flagged off at the royal palace hotel along federal road, Egbe and ended at Alaya junction in Oke- Egbe.

The marathon competition organised by Firstmade Foundation aimed at motivating citizens of Yagba West to promote tourism, unity and improve their physical well-being through sport.

Tagged the inaugural Egbe Mekun marathon, the race attracted hundreds of participants across the constituency and beyond, including undergraduates, professionals and secondary school students.

In a statement to the media over the weekend, the foundation said the marathon race was also an opportunity to promote youth engagement, and a deeper appreciation of Okunland’s stunning landscapes.

Femi Olusanya, the founder of Firstmade Foundation and sponsor of the marathon race, said he hopes the event will inspire youth development and community connection in the constituency and across Kogi State as a whole.

“This marathon is more than a race; it is a platform to bring our communities together, strengthen bonds, and promote health,” Olusanya said.

Olusanya, a longstanding advocate for the betterment of Yagba West and Okunland, noted that the marathon race which attracted participants within Kogi and beyond, was an opportunity for participants to experience the beauty of the region and the warmth of the people.

Speaking further, he expressed optimism that the marathon race would become a launch pad for future marathon champions in the state and across Nigeria.

After the keenly contested race, the first four male winners were; Abolaji Joshua, Abiodun Sunday, Theophilus Ologun and Babatunde Wonderful, while the first four female were; Francis Mary, Aro Favour, Sunday Boluwatife and Olatunji Elizabeth.

The winners took different cash prize, plaques, while there was also various consolation awards for the top three finishers.

