FIFA under fire for Infantino’s lavish lifestyle

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is under scrutiny for his lavish expenses, including FIFA’s reported funding of his daughter’s $5,000-a-month private schooling in Miami. This revelation has sparked concerns over FIFA’s financial priorities and governance.

Swiss media reports reveal that FIFA has been covering the costs of Infantino‘s daughter’s education as part of the expansion of its operations in the U.S., where it established a Miami office to oversee preparations for the 2026 World Cup and the 2025 Club World Cup. The relocation also included the transfer of FIFA’s legal department from Zurich to Miami, a move that affected 100 jobs as many employees opted not to relocate.

Shift to Miami residence

Since the Qatar World Cup, Infantino has been spending increasing amounts of time in Miami and has reportedly moved his family there. Despite this, FIFA asserts that he remains a Swiss citizen and pays applicable personal taxes in Switzerland.

Asked by the Swiss newspaper SonntagsBlick about FIFA’s payment for Infantino’s daughter’s schooling, the organisation stated: “The total benefits are comparable to the remuneration packages offered to executives by other international companies and sports organisations based in Switzerland.”

This echoes arguments used in the past to defend former FIFA President Sepp Blatter’s $3 million salary. However, Infantino’s base salary has since significantly surpassed that of his predecessor.

Rising salary and additional nenefits

According to FIFA’s latest financial report, Infantino’s base salary increased by 33% to CHF4.13 million ($4.67 million). This amount exceeds the annual grants many FIFA member federations receive, even when meeting all FIFA criteria.

In addition to his salary, FIFA funds other major expenses for Infantino, including a Paris apartment and a home in the Swiss canton of Zug, rented for CHF7,950 per month. Whether Infantino retains his former residence in Qatar remains unclear.

Private jet usage and governance concerns

Infantino’s frequent use of private jets and his ownership of multiple residences have fueled further criticism. Critics argue that his opulent lifestyle contradicts FIFA’s professed values of financial accountability and social responsibility.

FIFA has defended Infantino’s remuneration, citing comparability with executive packages in other international organizations. However, critics highlight that his salary and benefits outpace those of most global sports executives and far exceed those of his predecessors.

Mounting pressure on FIFA

As scrutiny over Infantino’s spending intensifies, FIFA faces mounting pressure to justify these expenditures. Transparency and accountability will be crucial for the organisation to preserve its credibility. Any perceived misuse of funds or lack of governance oversight risks eroding public trust in FIFA’s leadership.

Infantino’s tenure has already weathered significant controversies, and this latest episode only adds to the challenges facing his presidency and the reputation of football’s governing body.

