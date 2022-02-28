FIFA set to ban Russia after war against Ukraine

FIFA, the global soccer federation is I advanced talks to suspend Russia from all future soccer competitions following the bloody war against Ukraine.

According to BBC, FIFA will make an announcement later Monday.

Read also: UEFA moves Champions League final from Russia to France amid conflict

Two days ago, FIFA said Russian football matches will be played on neutral territory while the flag and national anthem will not be allowed but several countries then went on to say their teams will not play against Russia.

More details to follow..