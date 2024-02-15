FIFA Ranking: Here Are the Top 10 African Teams

The football world governing body FIFA on Thursday, February 15. released the ranking of international teams across the world.

According to the latest FIFA Ranking released on Thursday, Nigeria’s Super Eagles are now ranked 28th, moved up 14 places and third position in Africa.

This upward movement comes following Nigeria’s impressive performance at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, where they claimed a Silver medal.

The Super Eagles are now ranked third behind Morocco and Senegal, as Egypt and Ivory Coast complete the top five ranked teams in Africa.

Here are the Top 10 African teams according to the latest FIFA Ranking:

1. Morocco: 1st in Africa, 12th in the world

2. Senegal: 2nd in Africa, 17th in the world

3. Nigeria: 3rd in Africa, 28th in the world

4. Egypt: 4th in Africa, 36th in the world

5. Ivory Coast: 5th in Africa, 39th in the world

6. Tunisia: 6th in Africa, 41st in the world

7. Algeria: 7th in Africa, 43rd in the world

8. Mali: 8ht in Africa, 47th in the world

9. Cameroon: 9th in Africa, 51st in the world

10. South Africa: 10th in Africa, 58th in the world