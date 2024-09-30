FIFA bans Eto’o from football activities

Samuel Eto'o

Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), has been hit with a six-month ban by FIFA‘s Disciplinary Committee. The ban prevents him from attending football matches involving Cameroon’s national teams, both men’s and women’s, across all age categories.

The sanction comes after an incident during Cameroon’s U-20 Women’s World Cup round-of-16 match against Brazil on September 11, 2024, in Bogota, Colombia.

According to FIFA, Eto’o‘s conduct during the match violated Articles 13 (Offensive Behaviour and Violation of the Principles of Fair Play) and 14 (Misconduct of Players and Officials) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

While the specifics of the incident have not been disclosed, FIFA stated that Eto’o’s actions breached disciplinary rules related to offensive behaviour and violations of fair play principles. The match, which Cameroon lost 3-1 to Brazil after extra time, marked the end of the U-20 team’s World Cup campaign.

The former Barcelona star has been at the helm of FECAFOOT since 2021. His ban is effective immediately and will prevent him from attending any national team matches for both men’s and women’s sides, across all age groups, during the suspension period.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the President of the Cameroonian Football Association (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto’o, with a six-month ban from attending matches of Cameroon’s representative teams for breaches of Articles 13 and 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code,” a FIFA statement reads.

This decision comes at a crucial time for Cameroon’s men’s national team, as they prepare for a key double-header against Kenya in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign in October. Eto’o had chaired a meeting in Douala earlier in the week to discuss preparations ahead of the fixtures.

Eto’o, who enjoyed a sterling playing career, featuring in four World Cups and winning multiple UEFA Champions League titles with Barcelona and Inter Milan, now faces a challenging period as president of FECAFOOT. The federation has not yet commented on the ban.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

