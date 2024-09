FIFA bans Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for offensive behaviour

Emiliano Martinez

Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been banned for two matches by FIFA for “offensive behaviour,” the Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Aston Villa star was also found guilty of “violating principles of fair play” in two separate incidents.

Martinez was found to have violated FIFA’s code of conduct when holding a replica of the Copa America trophy to his groin after the World Cup qualifier win over Chile on September 5. This is not the first time Martinez has performed such an action, having also done it with the Golden Glove trophy for best goalkeeper after Argentina beat France on penalties in the 2022 World Cup final.

FIFA also sanctioned him for hitting a TV cameraman’s camera with his gloves after their 2-1 defeat to Colombia on September 10.

The AFA expressed their dissatisfaction with the FIFA ruling. “It should be noted that the Argentine Football Association expresses its absolute disagreement with the decision taken by the FIFA disciplinary committee,” AFA said in a statement.

As a result of the decision, Martinez will miss the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela on October 10 and Bolivia on October 15.

Argentina are top of the South American qualifying table with 18 points after eight matches. Colombia are just two points behind.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.