Eto’o pledges to return Cameroon football to glory days

The newly elected president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto’o, has pledged to return Cameroon football to the top.

Eto’o, four-time African Footballer of the Year defeated rival Seidou Mbombo Njoya, the fourth vice-president at the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and will run Cameroonian football for the next four years.

Eto’o promised a wide range of reforms to revive Cameron football.

“We have to bring footballers to the center of our policies,” Eto’o said. “It is our role to ensure that those who play this discipline make a decent living out of it.”

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Chelsea star also promised to construct at least 10 stadia during his tenure in office.

“I’ve spoken to the business community, and we are certain we will get the right investors who can accompany us in fulfilling our goals,” Eto’o had said before the polls.

Eto’o, a two-time AFCON winner with Cameroon and UEFA Champions League winner with Barcelona and Inter Milan, won the election with 43 votes, Seidou Mbombo Njoya, the outgoing president who is also Confederation of African Football vice president, got 31 votes.

Eto’o was initially disqualified from contesting for the election due to his dual citizenship, but FIFA intervened and said dual nationality could run for office.

Eto’o became the first and only African to win the Spanish Golden Boot after netting 26 times in 34 matches in 2016.

Cameroon forward scored 108 goals in 144 games for the Barcelona side before joining Inter Milan in 2009, where he won his third Champions League crown with a Serie A title and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2010.

Eto’o also guided the Indomitable Lions to successive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2000 and 2002 and became the tournament’s record scorer with 18 goals.

In 2000, Eto’o guided Cameroon to an Olympic gold medal, scoring in the final.

Samuel Eto’o will now lead Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) when Cameroon hosts the 2021 AFCON from January 9 to February 6, 2022.