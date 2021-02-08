FG again, shifts National Sports Festival to April, 2021

Federal government has again shifted date for the National Sports Festival to April this year, over the covid-19 second wave.

Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Sunday Dare, disclosed this on Monday while briefing as part of the Presidential Task Force PTF COVID-19 containment, in Abuja.

The National Sports Festival tagged ‘EDO 2020’ was originally slated for March, 2020, but for the outbreak of the COVID-19 which necessitated the postponement and suspension of all sporting activities to guard against the spread of the deadly virus nationwide.

Since then, the festival had suffered several other postponement, due to the rampaging covid-19 global pandemic.

The games was shifted to 3rd-18th December 2020 and later, to January.

The Minister gave the need for precautionary measures against COVID19, as reason for the postponement.

The Minister said the game has been shifted to April, 2021, blaming the decision on what he calls ” the science of the virulent nature of the second wave of covid-19″

The competition was shifted from February 14th to February 24th 2021, before the latest postponement