F1: Norris pips Verstappen to claim pole position in Singapore GP

McLaren’s Lando Norris secured pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, edging out Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in a dramatic qualifying session that was halted after Carlos Sainz’s crash.

Norris clocked a lap time of 1 minute 30.002 seconds, 0.155 seconds faster than Verstappen. Lewis Hamilton was third, ahead of his Mercedes teammate George Russell.

“It was good enough for pole, and I’m happy with that, especially here in Singapore,” said Norris, who is looking to close a 59-point gap to Verstappen in the drivers’ championship.

“I’ve felt good all weekend and confident, even if not so much in qualifying, but we got the job done.”

Ferrari had a disastrous Q3 session, with Sainz crashing into the barriers on the final corner, bringing out a red flag with just over eight minutes left. Sainz, who won in Singapore last year, will start 10th, while teammate Charles Leclerc’s only lap was deleted for breaching track limits, placing him ninth on the grid.

Despite a challenging practice session on Friday where he was only 15th fastest, Verstappen was pleased to start on the front row.

“I’m happy to be here, considering where we were yesterday. In Singapore, a lot can happen, but at least we have a shot.”

Hamilton, who has struggled in qualifying all season, was delighted with his performance. “All of a sudden, the car came alive in qualifying, and I hope we’re in a good position to fight for the front tomorrow.”

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was fifth, followed by Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg in sixth. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) will start seventh, with Yuki Tsunoda (RB) in eighth.

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez failed to reach Q3 and will start 13th. Alongside him in failing to progress from Q2 were Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto (Williams), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), and Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

Daniel Ricciardo,rumouredd to be driving his last race for Red Bull, was among those eliminated in Q1, along with Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), and Sauber drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

