Euro 2020 final: Pinnick joins Infantino, Ceferin, Prince Charles in Wembley

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and FIFA Council Member, Amaju Melvin Pinnick will be a special guest at the final match of the UEFA Euro 2020 at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

Pinnick, who is also a Member of both the Emergency Committee and the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has been handed an invitation as a VVIP Guest and will be seated alongside FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, UEFA president, Aleksandr Ceferin and Prince Charles with other distinguished members of global football’s upper crust at the famous Wembley.

EURO 2020 Sunday’s final promises an interesting spectacle between England’s Three Lions – who have not won a major trophy since 1966 – and Italy’s Squadrra Azzurri, who have four World Cup titles but have not won the European Championship since 1968.

The countdown to Sunday’s contest has been spiced by a special message from Queen Elizabeth to Head Coach of the Three Lions, Gareth Southgate, in which she made reference to the 1966 FIFA World Cup triumph.

On 30th July 1966, in front of over 96,000 spectators, England beat Germany 4-2 after extra time and Captain Bobby Moore climbed old Wembley’s 39 steps to receive the coveted trophy from the Queen.