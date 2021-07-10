Euro 2020 final: Can England claim their first major cup in 55 years?

After 50 matches, across 11 European cities, the UEFA Euro 2020 comes to a climax as Italy and England face off in the finals at Wembley Stadium this Sunday, 11 July, at 22:00 CAT.

Italy have looked the pick of the teams through the course of the tournament. But they had to resort to extra time and penalties to finally overcome Spain in the first Semifinal on Tuesday night. An equaliser from Spain’s Alvaro Morata sent the game to a full 120 minutes, but a save by Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma from the same attacker’s penalty in the shootout proved the difference between the rivals.

England’s semi-final also went a full 120 minutes, but a Harry Kane goal – scored off the rebound from a penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel – ensured that they triumphed 2-1 over a brave Danish side which had given the tournament so much in the wake of Christian Eriksen’s collapse in their opening game against Finland.

England are into their first European Championship final and a first major tournament final since they won the World Cup 55 years ago. With home support at Wembley, England finally, truly believes that ‘football is coming home’.

But England will have to overcome Roberto Mancini’s Italian side that is unbeaten in 33 games. The Azzurri have gone from failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to making it to the Euro 2020 final. They have not been beaten since September 2018.

If they extend their record to 34 matches unbeaten, Mancini’s men will be crowned European champions.

England manager, Gareth Southgate, knows the task his squad must take on if they are to win their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

“We’ve got to enjoy the fact we’re in the final but there’s one more massive hurdle to conquer. Italy is a very good side, I’ve thought that the last couple of years. They are in outstanding form and have defensive warriors who have been through everything. It’s a great game to look forward to.”

Three Lions Captain Harry Kane, who scored the extra-time winner against Denmark in the semi-final admitted it’s going to be a tough final, but he is hopeful England will win.

“We got there when it mattered. We reacted really well and we’re in the final at home. We know it’s going to be a very tough game against Italy. We’ve had a great tournament so far. One more game to go at home.”

Mancini believes Italy deserve to win the final following their superb run in the tournament.

“We have been working towards this for many years so we are very happy and I can only thank the players for what they have done so far. We have won nothing yet; we will have to win on Sunday to consider it a success. England will have an entire stadium behind them. It will be on us to put them under pressure. The final is a bit different from other games, we will have to play with focus but also with joy because you can only win a final if you take to the pitch to have fun.”

Football fans will have the opportunity to enjoy pre- and post-match analysis of the Euro 2020 final by former Nigerian professional footballers and European stars, Jay-Jay Okocha and Joseph Yobo, as part of SuperSport extensive coverage of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.