Why do some Nigerian footballers play for England, other countries?

There are some notable Nigerian footballers playing for England and other nations but no foreigner is wearing Nigeria’s colour at international competitions. No one.

However, it is not only Nigeria that its nationals play for England or other countries. It is a global phenomenon. But why do they abandon their fatherland to market other countries at international levels. There are many reasons for this switching of nationality.

Tottenham forward, Dele Ali; Crystal Palace midfield, Eberechi Eze; Fulman striker, Ademola Lookman and Arsenal striker, Bukayo Saka and many more are wearing England jerseys while West Ham defender, Obinze Angelo Ogbonna wears Italian jersey at international competitions even against Nigeria.

Manchester City striker, Raheem Sterling was born in Jamaica, before immigrating to London with his mother when he was five. He now plays for England. Képler Laveran Lima Ferreira, known as Pepe was born in Brazil but now plays for Portugal.

Polish-born Lukas Podolski plays for Germany, Deco who was born in Brazil also played for Germany, so also are Boateng born of Ghana parent but plays for Germany. Ozi and Gundong from Turkey also play for Germany.

Brazil born Diego Costa plays for Spain. Marcel Desaily from Ghana played for France while many others such as Patrick Vieira born in Senegal but decided to play for France; John Barnes from Jamaica played for England while Miroslav Klose of Poland played for Germany, the same with Zinedine Zidane who is of Algerian descent played for France.

One of the possible explanations of players playing for a particular country apart from country of origin is early exposure and subsequent integration to cultures of such country. For instance, many of the players including Raheem Sterling, Marcel Desailly, Dele Ali were exposed early in life to the country they play for. Raheem was five when his parents moved to London.

Ryan Giggs was born in Cardiff to Welsh parents who then moved to Manchester, so he played for England’s schoolboys simply because he went to school in England. Patrick Vieira was born in Senegal, but he moved to France with his family when he was eight.

Recognition of a footballer’s talent by his country of abode offers another reason for a player playing for such a country. This, the players believe will enhance their career. For instance, Pepe was born in Brazil but was never selected for any of their youth levels but Portugal did.

In addition to passion, money is one of the attractions to professional football, says Kene Ajumobi, a football enthusiast. Some of the players who wear other countries’ jersey at international competition are probably interested in the money and retirement welfare.

In some foreign countries such as England and other European nations, welfare for its sports men and women during active service or in retirement has been spelt out early enough. But such welfare is politicised in some other countries or it has become subject of interest to the minister of sports or the President of the country at the time.

For instance, when Super Eagles finished third-place at the highly competed 2019 AFCON in Egypt, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who commended the team for being good ambassadors of the country said in statement, “Let me assure you that Mr President has taken speedy action about your allowances and very soon you will receive them, I assure you of that’’.

In the first place, does the President need to ‘take speedy action’ before the players receive their allowances speedily. The payment of allowances supposed to be sacrosanct and not subject to any negotiation.

On welfare, Ajumobi regretted that for instance, Rashidi Yekini, one of the greatest strikers that emerged in Africa and who devoted his time, energy for Nigeria and played good football died a miserable death in 2012. Former Super Eagles players of 1994 squad were begging Federal Government to fulfil its promise to the players, many years after. This kind of government attitude may be discouraging to other nationals to play for particular countries.

Security and environment also are top considerations for players’ choice in playing for other countries.

While the players enjoy playing for passion, the players also like to exercise this in environments where relative good infrastructure, good football pitches and security are in place. Today, many European countries have better infrastructure compared to a country like Nigeria that exited colonial rule in 1960.

“In Europe, the players have better training facilities, good turfs. Compared to Nigeria where even the Super Eagles coach operates from Europe. Many of national monuments are shadows of their own including, National Stadium, Surulere, Theatre, Federal Secretariat, Ikoyi and 25 storey building, Lagos”, says another football fan.

Due to poor facilities locally, almost all the players in Super Eagles are foreign based. No nation can develop its sports this way, the fan who prefers anonymity said.

He said a country where foreigners are kidnapped for ransom, citizens killed at will by insurgents, water and electricity are scarce will hardly attract quality foreign players and necessary investment. In November last year, about 110 farmers were massacred by Boko Haram. BusinessDay recently reported that over 800 people were killed in Nigeria in 2020 alone. Insecurity is a major factor discouraging tourism and investment.

Strength of currency is another factor driving players to play for other countries. For instance, Super Eagle players earn about N1m for a match win; N500,000 for draw; $5,000 at official rate for away matches and N50,000 for camp allowance.

Comparatively, England players receive around £1,500 for a winning match/qualifier/friendly; £1,000 for a draw and £500 for a defeat. When the winning allowance of the English and Nigeria players are calculated at present rate in Nigeria, it is seen that while Nigerian player receives N1 m for a win match, English player receives over N6 million.

Prior to 1970 -80, foreigners would have developed interest, gained citizenship to play football for Nigeria. These were old days. Nigeria can return to those days with good governance. What a country like Nigeria requires is adequate planning, security and management of the country’s resources for the well-being of the citizens.

Football is only fun but a marketing tool and it is a unifying factory, let’s make it happen by creating good environments for it and other sectors to thrive for the interest of all.