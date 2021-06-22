Euro 2020: All to play for as teams battle for a spot in round of 16

No doubt the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament has caused lots of sparkle with astonishing headline reports. This week the finale of the Euro 2020 group stage matches go live on SuperSport.

In Group D, Croatia is set to face Scotland in Glasgow at 8pm. The clash between Croatia and Scotland is something of a do or die: a draw between the teams would probably not be enough for either to advance as one of the best third-place teams, meaning both must lay it all on the line for victory.

Czech Republic will take on England in London at 8pm. England are on the same level with the Czechs on four points, with both teams guaranteed a top three finish and effectively through to the Round of 16.

Yet the Three Lions will be looking to make a major statement. In Group E, Slovakia will clash with Spain in Seville at 5pm.

Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic has promiseda tough game for Enrique’s side. Sweden will take on Poland in Saint Petersburgat 5pm live on SS Football.

Sweden needs only a draw against Poland to guarantee a top-two finish.

Also, on Wednesday for group F, Portugal will face France in Budapest at 8pm.

The ‘Group of Death’ has been an unpredictable one thus far. France tops the group and are best placed to guarantee progression, but Portugal will be tough opponents in Budapest as they look to bounce back from their 4-2 humbling at the hands of the Germans.

In Munich, Germany will target a win over bottom-of-the-log Hungary to secure a berth in the knockout stages. This will at 8pm.