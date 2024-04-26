Arsenal urged to sign Osimhen

Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre has urged the Arsenal board to sign prolific Nigerian and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the upcoming summer transfer window.

With the summer transfer window on the horizon, Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar and manager Mikel Arteta have the obligation of strengthening the squad for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

And Silvestre has pinpointed two key targets Ollie Watkins and Osimhen as two key players the Gunners must consider signing.

The 46-year-old France international said signing a top-class striker is essential for the Gunners Premier League title push.

“You always need to bring players in, and probably number one is a striker if you can,” Silvestre said as quoted by Now Arsenal.

“The one that is going to get 30 goals. Fantastic. That would mean business has been done properly.”

Silvestre identified Watkins, who recently penned a new deal with Aston Villa, and Osimhen, who has a release clause of £113million release clause in his Napoli contract, as two strikers who could guarantee 40 goals in a season.

“Osimhen and Watkins are the 30-40 goals a season strikers. A good striker will create chances for himself. I would say Osimhen and Watkins are the attackers that can score 30-40 goals a season at Arsenal.”

However, for a club like Arsenal, aspiring to reclaim their position among the Premier League elite, signing Osimhen would undoubtedly be a noteworthy accomplishment for the Gunners.

Since moving to Serie A in 2020 from Lille, the 25-year-old has attracted interest from top clubs in the English Premier League, German Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 with PSG, Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly interested in signing the Nigerian striker.

The Super Eagles striker has over 70 goals for the Serie A champions and his goals helped the team to win their first Serie A title in over three decades.

So far this season has also netted 15 goals, with eight assists in 28 games for Napoli across all competitions in the 2023/24 season.