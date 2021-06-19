Euro 2020 action continues this weekend

The Euro 2020 group stage matches continue this weekend. All the live football action will be available to SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv. Football fans can watch live on the dedicated SuperSport Euro 2020 channel (DStv channel 204 and GOtv Channel 32).

Group A fixtures for this week is scheduled for Sunday evening when Switzerland faces Turkey at 5pm and Italy also clashes with Wales at 5pm. These matches will be shown live on SuperSport Euro 2020 Channel (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32).

In Group C, North Macedonia to take on Netherlands on Monday 21 June at 5pm live on SS EURO2020 (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32), while Ukraine’s clash with Austria at 5pm will air live on SS Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31).

The bookies’ favourites are England, in group D, who have attacking options (such as Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford) which are the envy of most of the rest of Europe and will have home advantage if they reach the sharp end of the tournament. The Group D matches goes underway on Tuesday 22 June, when Croatia faces Scotland at 8pm live on SS EURO2020 (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32) and Czech Republic will face England also at 8pm live on SS Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31).

Also keep an eye out for Spain, who are bringing some outstanding young talents in the group E mix. It’s a tougher week for the group E teams, as Spain clashes with Poland on Saturday 19 June at 8pm, live on SS EURO2020 (DStv channel 204 and GOtv Channel 32). While on Wednesday 23 June, Slovakia versus Spain to air at 5pm live on SS EURO2020 (DStv channel 204 and GOtv Channel 32) and Sweden versus Poland to air live on SS Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv Channel 31).

The group of death teams, (Portugal, Germany, France and Hungary) continue to fight for the top spot in the group. Portugal are the reigning UEFA Euro champions with Cristiano Ronaldo leading their attack and Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes as playmaker, A Seleção should certainly not be underestimated. The reigning World Cup champions, France, are also one of the favourites. On Saturday 19 June, Hungary versus France will air at 2pm, and Portugal versus Germany will air at 5pm, both live on SS EURO2020 (DStv channel 204 and GOtv Channel 32). On Wednesday, 23 June at 8pm, Portugal versus France will be showing live on on SS EURO2020 (DStv channel 204 and GOtv Channel 32), while Germany versus Hungary will be live on SS Football (GOtv Channel 31).