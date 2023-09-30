Enyimba, others battle for $4m in maiden African Football League

Enyimba FC of Aba and other top flight football clubs on the continent will compete for the $4 million prize money in the inaugural African Football League (AFL).

The Confederation African Football (CAF) announced the prize money for the AFL competition which will feature the highest-ranked and most successful football clubs on the African Continent.

The AFL is a CAF competition established in partnership with FIFA, and is expected to contribute to the development and growth of Youth football talent on the African Continent.

According to CAF communication department, one of the main objectives for forming the AFL is to ensure that the quality of African club football is globally competitive and that African football clubs are commercially viable.

“CAF’s intention, is that all the 54 CAF Member Associations including the countries that may not have football clubs in the AFL should benefit and receive financial contributions from the commercial viability and success of the AFL,” CAF disclosed.

CAF stated that the prize money is appealing and competitive as the winning club will only play six matches to win the substantial $ 4 000 000 prize.

The AFL will kick off on Friday 20 October 2023 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and will feature Simba SC (Tanzania) and Al Ahly SC (Egypt).

The other popular and top-ranked football Clubs participating in the Inaugural AFL are Enyimba FC (Nigeria), Wydad AC (Morocco), Mamelodi Sundowns FC (South Africa), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia) and Atlético Petróleos de Luanda (Angola).

The Prize Money for the AFL is as follows:

$4 000 000 for the Winner

$3 000 000 for the Runner-up

$1 700 000 for each of the Semi-finalists

$1 000 000 for each of the Quarter-finalists