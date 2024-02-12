Emilio Nsue wins AFCON Golden Boot Award

Equatorial Guinea defender Emilio Nsue has won the Golden Boot award at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The 34-year-old ended the tournament as the leading scorer after netting five goals in four games for Equatorial Guinea.

Egypt’s Mostafa Mohamed and Angola’s Gelson Dala finished joint second with four goals each.

Nsue plays primarily as a right-back for club side CF Intercity in Spain’s third tier.

However, he was deployed as a striker at the 2023 AFCON.

After failing to score in Equatorial Guinea’s 1-1 draw with Nigeria in their Group A opener, Nsue got a hat-trick in a 4-2 victory over Guinea-Bissau. He then netted twice in a stunning 4-0 win over tournament hosts Ivory Coast.

Nsue had a big chance to add to his tally further in the round of 16 but he missed a penalty kick before Equatorial Guinea lost 1-0 to Guinea.

Mallorca-born Nsue is Equatorial Guinea’s all-time leading scorer with 22 goals in 43 games.

He began playing for the Central African country in 2013 after failing to make the Spain squad for the 2012 Olympic Games.

2023 AFCON Top Scorers

Emilio Nsue (Equatorial Guinea), 5 goals

Gelson Dala (Angola), 4 goals

Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt), 4 goals

Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria), 3 goals

Mabululu (Angola), 3 goals

Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso), 3 goals

Mohamed Bayo (Guinea), 3 goals

Lassine Sinayoko (Mali), 3 goals

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria), 3 goals

William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria), 3 goals