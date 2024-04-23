Emery extends Aston Villa contract with big plans

Spanish tactician Unai Emery has extended his contract with Aston Villa boss until 2027, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Since taking the reins from Steven Gerrard in November 2022, Emery has orchestrated an impressive transformation at Villa Park. Under his guidance, the team has transitioned from a relegation-threatened position to the brink of Champions League qualification.

Upon Emery’s arrival, Villa found themselves languishing in 16th place in the Premier League, facing relegation. However, the seasoned tactician orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, steering Villa to a commendable seventh-place finish in the league, securing qualification for the Europa Conference League—a notable achievement marking the club’s return to European competition after a decade-long hiatus.

This season, Villa has continued its upward trajectory, currently occupying the fourth spot in the Premier League standings and setting its sights on Champions League qualification. With a six-point cushion over fifth-placed Tottenham, who have two games in hand, Villa is poised for a successful campaign.

Additionally, the Birmingham-based club has advanced to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League, where they are set to face Olympiakos, as they aspire to claim their first European trophy since their historic triumph in 1982.

Emery‘s contract extension signifies Villa’s confidence in his leadership and vision for the club’s future success.

The former Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal boss was recently linked with the vacant Bayern Munich position and several other top European clubs are in the hunt for new managers.

“We are enjoying our way together with Villa fans, the club owners, management and this great group of players that we are proud of,” said the 52-year-old Spaniard, whose existing deal had two years to run.

“Me and the football management, we share the vision of the owners. Nassef (Sawiris) and Wes (Edens) are very supportive and respectful, and we have a good environment and the right structure to develop this football club.

“We must maintain the hard-working spirit, clever decisions and coordination with the ownership that we have found during this time. We will work to get better and better. And we will demand from each other. Ambition already is, and must always be, the motto of this project.”

Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris said: “We are thrilled and are building a sporting operation around Unai to support him with a view of returning Aston Villa, a co-founder of the English Football League as we prepare to celebrate our 150th anniversary, to its historic levels of greatness.”

The Spaniard has accumulated 115 points in the Premier League since his appointment. Only Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have managed more.

Emery has the best points-per-game record of any Villa manager in the Premier League era (1.95 per game), achieving 35 wins in 59 games (59%).

Villa take on Chelsea, Brighton, Liverpool and Crystal Palace in their final four league matches this season as they continue their bid to compete in Europe’s top competition for the first time since the 1982-83 season.