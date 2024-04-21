El Clasico: Bellingham late goal seals Real Madrid win over Barcelona

In a thrilling El Clasico showdown at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Jude Bellingham’s late strike sealed a 3-2 victory for Real Madrid over Barcelona, extending their lead at the top of La Liga with 11 points.

Barcelona took an early lead when Andreas Christensen nodded home from a corner, but Real Madrid quickly responded as Vinicius Junior converted from the penalty spot.

Controversy ensued in the 33rd minute when officials ruled that Lamine Yamal’s effort did not cross the line, denying Barcelona a goal. However, they regained the lead through Fermin Lopez, only to be pegged back again by Lucas Vazquez’s equaliser.

In stoppage time, Bellingham stepped up to score the winner, securing Real Madrid’s 11-point lead over their rivals with just six matches remaining in the season.

The victory comes as a morale boost for Real Madrid following their midweek Champions League exit, while Barcelona’s disappointment was compounded by injuries, including Frenkie de Jong being stretchered off in the first half.

The win extends Real Madrid’s unbeaten record across all competitions to 28 matches – winning 22 and drawing six – with their last loss at home coming against Villarreal on April 8,2023.