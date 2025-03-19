Ekong: Super Eagles determined to get three points against Rwanda

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are determined to secure maximum points when they face Rwanda in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong emphasized the team’s focus on securing a win.

“We have heard some talk about history, but we’re not bothered. I was part of the last game in Kigali that ended in a draw, but this time, we know we cannot afford to drop points. Our objective is to get the three points and revive our qualification campaign. Our priority is making it to the FIFA World Cup,” Troost-Ekong stated.

Nigeria’s history against Rwanda

Nigeria has never won a competitive match against Rwanda on Rwandan soil, with past encounters ending in draws. In a 2006 World Cup qualifier, both teams played a 1-1 draw at the Amahoro Stadium. A 2012 AFCON qualifier ended 0-0 at the Stade Regional de Nyamirambo, while their most recent meeting in Kigali—an AFCON 2025 qualifier last September—also ended in a goalless draw.

However, the Super Eagles are determined to break this jinx. As of Tuesday night, all 23 invited players had arrived at the team’s Radisson Blu base, ensuring full participation in training ahead of the match.

Strong attacking lineup for Super Eagles

Nigeria’s attacking lineup is bolstered by reigning African Player of the Year Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Sadiq Umar, and new invitee Tolu Arokodare—all expected to pose a serious threat to Rwanda’s defence.

Osimhen, one of Nigeria’s key goal-scorers, arrived early at camp, fresh off his hat-trick in the Turkish Super Lig, making him the league’s top scorer with 20 goals. The 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup Golden Boot winner has 23 goals for Nigeria in 47 international appearances.

FIFA appoints Moroccan referee for the clash

FIFA has appointed Moroccan referee Jalal Jayed to officiate the game, which is set to kick off at 6 PM Rwanda time (5 PM Nigeria time). Jayed previously officiated Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Ghana in a friendly match in March 2024.

Eric Chelle takes charge in must-win encounter

Friday’s match will mark the debut of Franco-Malian coach Éric Sékou Chelle as Nigeria’s head coach. The Super Eagles, winless in their last four qualifiers, must turn their fortunes around to improve their chances of securing the only automatic qualification ticket from Group C to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

