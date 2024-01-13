Egypt in Ivory Coast to win eight AFCON title- Trezéguet

As the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicks off today in Ivory Coast, Egypt, the most successful team in the history of the tournament are aiming for a record eighth AFCON title.

Egypt will kick off their quest for a record eight AFCON glory against Mozambique on Sunday, before facing Ghana four days later, with Cape Verde set to be their last group fixture on 22 January.

Egyptian midfielder Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan, commonly known as Trézéguet in an interview with CAFonline said the Pharaohs want to add to their seven AFCON titles.

One of the most intriguing groups in AFCON 2023 is undoubtedly Group B, consisting of the record-winning Egypt, perennial contenders Ghana, the intriguing Cape Verde, and a team looking to surprise many, Mozambique.

Egypt heads into the tournament as one of the most in-form teams on the continent and lost just once during 2023. The Pharaohs bagged four wins and one draw in their last five matches across the board, which included a 6-0 thumping of Djibouti in a CAF World Cup qualifier on the 16th of November 2023.

Egypt will be based in the capital Abidjan where they are drawn in Group B alongside Ghana, Mozambique and Cape Verde.

“It is a difficult group. It is not easy. All the African teams are strong and have very good players. We will play all the matches as finals and see what they look like. We came here aiming for a new title. Since our arrival, the entire team has only one goal, to be crowned champions.”

The former Aston Villa player, who is preparing to participate in his fourth AFCON, retains a painful memory of the last two finals that the Egyptians lost in 2017 against Cameroon and 2021 in Cameroon against Senegal

“It is really difficult to lose two finals. It is painful but we will try again to get the title. We must have what we deserve, and we hope that this time luck will be on our side and that God will help us.”