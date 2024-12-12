Dubois aims to dominate heavyweight division

Daniel Dubois

Reigning IBF world champion Daniel Dubois has boldly declared himself the “full package” and is poised to dominate the heavyweight division.

The 27-year-old is gearing up to defend his IBF title against former world champion Joseph Parker on February 22 in Riyadh.

Dubois made headlines in September with a resounding victory over Anthony Joshua at Wembley, retaining his IBF belt in emphatic fashion. However, the London-born fighter insists his reign will not be defined solely by his devastating punching power.

“I’m going to be me but do it in that destructive fashion,” Dubois told Sky Sports. “I’m not going just off-punch power. You need a lot more than that—skill, determination, heart, and a whole variety of different things. I’m pretty much the full package right now.”

Dubois is eager to step back into the ring and showcase his skills. “Let the whole circus start over again, and let’s get ready to rumble,” he added.

Despite his confidence, Dubois maintains a measured approach toward his next opponent, Joseph Parker. “The first guy on my hitlist is Joseph Parker. I’m not overlooking him; I’m not underestimating him either. I’m just getting ready to destroy. Destruct and destroy and do my thing.”

Dubois’ meteoric rise includes becoming the IBF interim champion in June after defeating Filip Hrgovic, a victory that led to his upgrade to full champion when Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt to face Tyson Fury. His dominant stoppage of Joshua solidified his credentials as a world-class contender.

“You’ve got to put some respect on my name!” Dubois said. “I proved you wrong there, and I’m going to continue doing it. I’m the number one now. This is my era. From being a little kid training in amateur clubs with my dad, it’s been a life’s work. Now, I’m at the top of the game.”

Looking ahead, Dubois has his sights set on heavyweight boxing’s biggest names, including a potential rematch with Usyk and a first competitive fight against Tyson Fury, with whom he has sparred in the past.

“They need to put me back in the ring with these guys,” Dubois said. “Let me get at them now. I made a few mistakes before, but I feel ready now to become the top dog of the division.”

With his focus on establishing himself as the premier heavyweight of his era, Dubois is determined not only to defend his title but to create a lasting legacy in boxing history.

