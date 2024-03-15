Díaz chooses Morocco over Spain

Brahim Díaz‘s inclusion in Morocco’s squad for upcoming friendlies this month has put an end to speculations regarding his international future with Spain.

Earlier reports from Spanish outlets like Marca suggested that the lack of interest from the Spanish national team in Díaz played a role in his decision, with Morocco actively pursuing him.

In response to these reports, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente stated that he would respect Díaz’s decision and emphasized that only players committed to representing Spain would be considered for the squad.

While Díaz has featured prominently in Spain’s youth teams, including those under De la Fuente’s management, his only senior appearance came in a friendly against Lithuania in June 2021, where he scored a goal. This was due to senior players being unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols.

Related News

As FIFA must process any request for a player to change national team eligibility, Díaz’s case is straightforward since he has not played a competitive senior game for Spain.

Despite being considered for Spain’s upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Brazil based on his form with Real Madrid this season, the 24-year-old winger will now join Morocco for matches against Angola and Mauritania.

Díaz, who began his senior career with Manchester City before moving to Real Madrid in 2019 and subsequently having a loan spell at AC Milan from 2020/2023, will now represent Morocco after their victory over Spain in the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.