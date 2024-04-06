De Bruyne spearheads Man City’s comeback against Crystal Palace

Manchester City showcased their Premier League title credentials in a stunning comeback led by Kevin De Bruyne, who notched his 100th goal for the club in a thrilling 4-2 win over Crystal Palace.

In a captivating encounter at Selhurst Park, Palace stunned the visitors with an early goal from Jean-Philippe Mateta. However, De Bruyne swiftly responded with a sublime finish to level the scoreline for City in the first half.

Man City took control in the second half as Rico Lewis put them ahead early on before De Bruyne set up Erling Haaland to end his goal drought. De Bruyne then capped off his exceptional performance by smashing in his 100th goal for City.

Pep Guardiola’s tactical adjustments, including resting De Bruyne and Haaland in their previous match against Aston Villa, proved effective as City remain on course to defend the treble they secured last season.

With just three days until City’s crucial Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid, Guardiola rotated his squad, bringing in players like John Stones and Oscar Bobb.

Despite a shaky start, Man City’s resilience, fueled by De Bruyne’s brilliance, secured a vital victory.

De Bruyne’s milestone goal and impressive overall display highlight his importance to City’s success, while Haaland’s return to scoring form adds another dimension to their attacking prowess.

Man City’s victory propels them level on points with Premier League leaders Liverpool, setting up a captivating title race in the remaining fixtures of the season.