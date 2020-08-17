David Silva returns to LaLiga with Real Sociedad

Former Manchester City playmaker David Silva has moved back to LaLiga following his departure from Etihad statdium, signing for Real Sociedad on a free transfer. With his 10-year stay at City coming to an end with the Champions League defeat to Lyon on Saturday, Silva appeared set to join Serie A side Lazio.

However, it is Sociedad who have secured his signature, with Silva – who left Valencia in 2010 to continue his career in England – opting to return to his homeland.

The 34-year-old, who won four Premier League titles, the EFL Cup fives times and the FA Cup twice during his time at the Etihad Stadium, has signed a two-year deal with the Basque club.