BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

David Silva returns to LaLiga with Real Sociedad

by
David Silva signs for Real Sociedad after his Manchester City contract expired

Former Manchester City playmaker David Silva has moved back to LaLiga following his departure from Etihad statdium, signing for Real Sociedad on a free transfer. With his 10-year stay at City coming to an end with the Champions League defeat to Lyon on Saturday, Silva appeared set to join Serie A side Lazio.

However, it is Sociedad who have secured his signature, with Silva – who left Valencia in 2010 to continue his career in England – opting to return to his homeland.

The 34-year-old, who won four Premier League titles, the EFL Cup fives times and the FA Cup twice during his time at the Etihad Stadium, has signed a two-year deal with the Basque club.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author