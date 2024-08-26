Danjuma confident of Falconets’ victory against Mexico

Falconets head coach Christopher Danjuma

Falconets head coach Christopher Danjuma has expressed confidence that Nigeria’s U20 girls will aim for victory when they face Mexico in a friendly match at the Club Banco de la República in Bogota on Monday. The friendly match is part of their preparation for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, scheduled to take place in Colombia from August 31 to September 22.

Speaking on the team’s recent success, Danjuma said, “Our victory over Australia was sweet, but I’ve reminded the girls to focus on Monday’s game. We need another win to maintain our momentum. We dominated our qualifiers, winning five out of six matches with strong performances, and have now added a victory over Australia.”

Danjuma acknowledged the challenges ahead, particularly with the upcoming FIFA World Cup matches against strong teams like Korea Republic and three-time champions Germany.

“The World Cup won’t be easy. Facing the Korean Republic side and Germany in our first two matches means we must be at our best physically, mentally, and psychologically. Physically and mentally, I believe we’re in good shape. Psychologically, we’re strong, and a win against Mexico will boost our confidence going into the tournament unbeaten.”

During the African qualifiers, the Falconets were dominant, defeating the Central African Republic 6-0 in both legs, drawing 1-1 with Burkina Faso in Bamako before thrashing them 6-0 in Abuja, and overcoming Liberia 4-1 in Monrovia and 2-0 in Abuja. They scored 25 goals and conceded just two throughout the qualifiers.

The friendly against Mexico will kick off at 3:30 p.m, Colombian time and 9:30 p.m. Nigerian time.

Danjuma’s squad has been bolstered by the inclusion of several players with experience in Nigeria’s senior team, the Super Falcons, including defenders Jumoke Alani, Rofiat Imuran, Comfort Folorunsho, and forwards Opeyemi Ajakaye, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, and Flourish Sabastine.

Folorunsho and Ajakaye were also part of the Nigeria U17 team that finished third at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India two years ago. Goalkeeper Faith Omilana and forward Aminat Omowunmi Bello, also from that U17 squad, are part of the Falconets’ lineup in Colombia.

