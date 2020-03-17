COVID-19: Greensprings School postpones annual Kanu Football camp

In response to growing health concern about the Coronavirus pandemic, the management of Greensprings School has announced the indefinite postponement of its annual Kanu Football Camp scheduled for 5th of April to the 10th of April.

Uche Ogbu, Head of Corporate Strategy of the school says the decision to postpone the programme was taken in compliance with the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s recommendation that mass gathering of people should be avoided. Moreover, the safety of children that would be attending the camp is very important to us.

According to Ogbu, “It was a tough decision for us to postpone the football camp, as many parents have already registered their children for the 9th edition of the football camp. Initially, we were hoping that the Coronavirus pandemic would get better, but there hasn’t been any meaningful improvement. Therefore, we had to make the hard decision of postponing the camp.”

Ogbu while speaking on how Greensprings School is taking other precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay said that the students of the school have been well-educated on how to protect themselves and their family from the virus; stating that hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed at strategic locations within the three campuses of the school, as well as in their special needs school – Anthos House.

Greensprings Kanu Football Camp is an annual football camp for children between the ages of 5 and 17. It is a 5-day intensive football training project, whereby children undergo mentorship from Kanu Nwankwo and some European coaches. The ultimate prize of the camp is the scholarship to study in Greensprings School which is awarded to the most promising player of the camp, as part of the school’s corporate social responsibility.

“It is noteworthy that since the inception of the football camp, nine students from underserved communities have been awarded educational scholarships into Greensprings School. Some of these students have progressed into the Under-15 National Team of Nigeria, while some others have had the opportunity to play in European football clubs. In return, Greensprings School hopes that when these students become superstars, they will give back to the society through youth empowerment initiatives”, the statement reads.

Drills to look forward to at the camp include; cone exercises, circle of cone, cut-backs, shooting from a square pass, one-touch shooting, three goal drill, lay-offs, turns, chest control, headers on goal, basic short passes, shuffling passes, stamina drills, tackling, sliding tackle, goalkeeping and other exciting drills. Other activities include; 5 aside football matches, mentoring sessions, mental stimulation, swimming, playing basketball and basic networking.

KELECHI EWUZIE