Conte close to becoming Osimhen’s new coach at Napoli

According to reports from Italy, former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, is on the verge of becoming Victor Osimhen‘s new coach at Napoli. A deal is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Conte has been strongly linked with the managerial role at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona since April, following a poor 2023/24 season for the Scudetto winners.

The Italian has reportedly finalized the terms of his contract with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, bringing him one step closer to taking charge.

Napoli accelerated their pursuit of the 54-year-old tactician after Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini decided to stay with Nerazzurri after winning the 2023/24 Europa League title.

Conte’s experience and tactical acumen could be vital for stabilising Partenopei and retaining key players, despite the likely sale of star forward Osimhen.

Napoli directors Giovanni Manna and Andrea Chiavelli have been in close contact with Conte, offering him a three-year contract worth around €6.5-7 million net per season, plus €2 million in add-ons.

Calciomercato reports that Napoli could announce Conte’s arrival by Tuesday next week with his long-time collaborator Gabriele Oriali with him to Naples.

Conte’s appointment comes after a turbulent season for Napoli, who played under three different head coaches following the departure of Serie A-winning manager Luciano Spalletti.

Rudi Garcia lasted just six months before being dismissed in November 2023, Walter Mazzarri was given a seven-month contract but was sacked after four months and replaced by Francesco Calzona in February.